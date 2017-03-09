Talking Open Source on Changelog

After writing my post "Why I'm Frequently Absent from Open Source", the Changelog podcast invited me to come talk more about it. It was great to dive into open source and talk about some problems it brings. If you are a maintainer of a project, I think you'll connect with a lot of what is said here.

We talk about the burden that is people on individuals that do open source in their spare time, the guilt that it brings, and try to find some answers.

The Changelog 242: The Burden of Open Source with James Long – Listen on Changelog.com